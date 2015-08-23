USC's Steve Sarkisian apologizes for behavior at event

USC coach Steve Sarkisian apologized Sunday for his behavior at the Salute to Troy gathering Saturday evening -- a season kickoff event for the program attended by alumni, boosters, and others close to the program.
Sarkisian said he used inappropriate language while addressing the crowd, and USC Athletic Director Pat Haden made his disapproval clear. Sarkisian allegedly appeared to be intoxicated during the event.
"I sincerely apologize to my players and staff and to our fans for my behavior and my inappropriate language at our kickoff event Saturday night," Sarkisian's statement read. "I have a responsibility to all of them and I let them down. Pat Haden talked to me after the event about my actions and I assured him this will not happen again."
Added Haden: "I met with Coach Sarkisian and I expressed my disappointment in the way he represented himself and the University at our Salute To Troy event. While the details of our conversation will remain between us, I am confident he heard my message loud and clear."
ESPN obtained video of Sarkisian allegedly using an expletive during his remarks Saturday night, and Sarkisian reportedly disparaged other programs in the Pac-12. The event came not long after Sarkisian had expressed frustration with the Trojans' offensive effort in a team scrimmage earlier in the day.