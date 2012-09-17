USC's Matt Barkley still best college QB despite recent struggles

On the field, Barkley took on more responsibilities with his starting center, Khaled Holmes, out of the lineup on Saturday. He barked out pass protections at the line of scrimmage, while also reading the front and coverage to determine if the Trojans were in the best play for the situation. During the first half, Barkley appeared to have a good feel for the Cardinal's schemes and quickly got the ball into the hands of his playmakers. He routinely delivered the ball on time after getting to the top of his drops, and had the Trojans on the move for most of the first half. However, Barkley wasn't able to get the offense back on track after the unit turned the ball over on three straight drives to close the half. Barkley was responsible for two of the miscues when he tossed a pair of interceptions on consecutive throws at the end of the second quarter.