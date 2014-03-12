USC's Marcus Martin gets close look from Colts at pro day

Published: Mar 12, 2014 at 01:25 PM

No school stocks the rosters of NFL teams quite like USC has over the years and it appears once again that the Trojans will send a healthy number of players to the league again in 2014.

While USC's pro day typically draws plenty of media attention and legions of scouts to Los Angeles, this year's version was a bit understated with wide receiver Marqise Lee and center Marcus Martin at the center of attention on Wednesday.

There were 19 current and former players to hit the turf to show off their stuff in front of NFL staff from teams such as the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins and Pittsburgh Steelers. According to NFL Network personnel in attendance, Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano was the only head coach at USC and he spent plenty of time studying the offensive linemen at the workout.

That's not insignificant with Indianapolis likely to address needs along the line and at wide receiver. While it seems clear that Lee likely won't be around by the time the Colts' first pick rolls around at No. 59 overall, Martin could be a player the team targets early on in the draft to help shore up the group blocking for Andrew Luck.

"Our board is pretty heavy with talent," general manager Ryan Grigson told the Indy Star last month. "We feel like with all the quality juniors that came out that if there's a year not to have a (number) 1, we're happy that this is the year because there are some quality football players that will be there for us at (Round) 2 and the rounds after."

Martin, a 6-foot-3, 320-pounder, could play any of the interior line positions, but is ranked as NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock's top center after declaring as a junior this year. Martin suffered a knee injury late in the season that kept him out of the Trojans' bowl game, but he appeared to be fully healthy after running the 40-yard dash twice and doing position-specific drills at USC's pro day.

Lee is picked to go as high as 18th to the New York Jets in NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks' latest mock draft and is Mayock's third-best receiver in a loaded class at the position. Lee stood on his 40 time (4.52) that he put up at the NFL Scouting Combine, but did run the shuttle and catch passes for scouts on Wednesday.

"I'm happy. I'm satisfied. I felt like I gave 100 percent," Lee told reporters afterward, giving himself a B+ on the day.

Also of interest to scouts was safety prospect Dion Bailey, who participated in drills and posted a 33 1/2-inch vertical jump during testing. The second-team All-Pac-12 selection played both defensive back and linebacker in college and could wind up as a mid-round pick.

