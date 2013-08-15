USC's Lee, Clemson's Watkins are Biletnikoff Award favorites



Gil Brandt NFL.com

Plethora of talent will make this award chase one to follow

This might be the best group of college receivers with NFL potential that I can remember. This is even better than the 2004 class that had seven receivers selected in the first round of the draft. There were also six receivers selected in the first round in 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2009. The fact that receivers are so much better is tied to the quality of quarterback play in college football. With so much talent at the position, I've narrowed my top Biletnikoff candidates down to six:

Marqise Lee of USC was the award winner last year and his chance to repeat is tied to new quarterback Max Wittek.

If you want to see how good Donte Moncrief of Ole Miss is, check out last year's Mississippi State game (173 yards, 3 TDs) and the Texas game (144 yards, 1 TD). He had great games against teams with two top cornerbacks.

Amari Cooper of Alabama is entering his sophomore season and had 1,000 yards receiving as a freshman. He is reminiscent of a young Julio Jones, possessing very good speed and is a good route runner.

Mike Davis has a chance to become Texas' all-time receptions leader. He'll be a four-year starter with speed and catching ability.

Mike Evans of Texas A&M was a basketball player who as a redshirt freshman had 82 catches. Standing 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Evans is a matchup nightmare.