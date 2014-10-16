USC's Javorius Allen is compared to Titans' Bishop Sankey

Published: Oct 16, 2014 at 03:38 AM
Javorius Allen-141016-TOS.jpg

Washington's Bishop Sankey was the first running back selected in the 2014 NFL Draft, going to the Tennessee Titans with the 54th overall pick, and current USC tailback Javorius "Buck" Allen garnered a Sankey comparison this week.

Given the source, it's an interesting comparison.

"There is no doubt in my mind that Buck is right there with Bishop at this point," USC running back coach Johnny Nansen said of Allen to the Los Angeles Times.

Nansen was Washington's running back coach last season, when Sankey finished fourth nationally in rushing at 143.9 yards per game, and followed Steve Sarkisian to USC when he was hired as Trojans coach.

Allen (6-foot-1, 220 pounds), a junior, leads the Pac-12 in rushing at 130.2 yards per game. He is bigger than Sankey (5-10, 209 pounds), and like Sankey, he is an effective receiver. Sankey finished his three-year career at Washington with 67 receptions. Allen has 23 receptions this season and 44 in his career.

Allen was a consensus three-star recruit from Tallahassee, Fla., and the No. 50 overall prospect from the state of Florida. He signed with the Trojans in February 2011 and redshirted that season. He barely played as a redshirt freshman in 2012, then languished on the bench last season until Lane Kiffin was fired. Then-interim coach Ed Orgeron -- who was Allen's main recruiter out of high school -- turned Allen loose, and he ran for 637 yards and 12 TDs in the final six games last season.

He has continued his productive ways this season, with 781 yards and seven TDs through the first six games. He has had nine 100-yard outings in the past 12 games dating to last season, including a career-high 205-yard performance in last week's win over Arizona.

"I'm fired up to see how Buck is going to finish out," Nansen told the Times.

Allen's performance this season has caught the attention of scouts and analysts. "I don't know if people around the country have really caught on to how good he is," NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote in September. Jeremiah also thinks Allen can be a three-down back in the NFL.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW