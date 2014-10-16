USC's Javorius Allen is compared to Titans' Bishop Sankey

Allen was a consensus three-star recruit from Tallahassee, Fla., and the No. 50 overall prospect from the state of Florida. He signed with the Trojans in February 2011 and redshirted that season. He barely played as a redshirt freshman in 2012, then languished on the bench last season until Lane Kiffin was fired. Then-interim coach Ed Orgeron -- who was Allen's main recruiter out of high school -- turned Allen loose, and he ran for 637 yards and 12 TDs in the final six games last season.