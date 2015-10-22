USC's Jackson expected to see more time at WR vs. Utah

Adoree' Jackson's two-way role for USC is about to take a turn.
The star sophomore cornerback with skills for both the return game and wide receiver has primarily played on defense thus far. With the Trojans' receiving corps limited by injuries, Jackson is expected play more on the offensive side against Utah on Saturday.
"So far as I know it, I'm going to be out there more offensively and then go out there defensively when needed depending on what is going on," Jackson said, per The Associated Press. "It just depends on how the game goes, how the flow of the game is going."
One of the top cornerbacks in the Pac-12, Jackson could have to fill in behind two absences in injured receivers Steven Mitchell, Jr., and Darreus Rogers. Interim coach Clay Helton called both "50-50" to play.
At this point in USC's season, there is no harm in trying something different. The 3-3 Trojans are well behind in the Pac-12 standings with two conference losses and and they lost to Notre Dame last week in Helton's first game since taking over for terminated coach Steve Sarkisian.
Jackson had an 83-yard touchdown grab vs. the Fighting Irish.
He has 11 catches for 279 yards (25.4 yards per catch) and two TDs this season.