USC's Cravens loses Super Bowl bet to Stanford's Hogan

NFL players are known for making wagers risking only embarrassment with one another on college games, typically requiring the loser to wear official gear from the winner's school. But it works the other way around, too.
USC linebacker Su'a Cravens and Stanford quarterback Kevin Hogan had opposing opinions on who would win Super Bowl 50, and the price Cravens will pay for picking the Carolina Panthers is a stiff one:
Ouch.
According to Cravens' Twitter feed, the two are training for the NFL Scouting Combine at the same facility. No word from Cravens on how long that image will stay on his wall, but you can bet it won't be on display a minute longer than necessary. Some more from Hogan and Cravens on the agreement:
One of Cravens' Twitter followers had just that suggestion, perhaps with the very photo that Hogan was at risk of displaying himself: