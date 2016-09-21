USC's Clay Helton denies rumor he was punched by player

"I'm a big social media guy, but I got told today about E.J. Price hitting me, which is funny. I wouldn't be here. I'd be dead, one," Helton said during a press conference on Tuesday. "Maybe it'd make my face look better. I know a lot of times when a man doesn't show up on the field, there are questions. I talked to E.J. a couple days ago. E.J. has some personal family issues, a lot of homesickness and missing family really bad. With us sitting down and visiting, really felt mutually it was important to go find a school closer to home where he can deal with his family."