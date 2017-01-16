USC's Adoree' Jackson intends to enter 2017 NFL Draft

Jackson, a junior, is among the fastest players in college football, and he's been one of the Pac-12 Conference's top cornerbacks and return specialists since he was a freshman in 2014. The junior's explosive athleticism carried him to the U.S. Olympic Trials in the long jump event. However, while his speed has proven to be elite, his football skills are still something of a work in progress. One NFL scout sees Jackson as more of a second-round draft pick than a first-rounder, and NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah has expressed concern about Jackson's lack of size (5-foot-11, 185 pounds).