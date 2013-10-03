USC reached out to Jeff Tedford to join coaching staff

Tedford coached the Golden Bears for 11 seasons, going 82-57 before being fired at the end of last season. Tedford revived a wayward program to lead Cal to a share of the Pac-10 title in 2006 and came up just short of the promised land of playing in the Rose Bowl in 2004, where Texas used its muscle to edge Cal in the final polls, and again in 2006, where Cal lost a winner-take-all game against USC. Thanks largely to Tedford's recruiting and player development, Cal produced the fourth-most players on NFL opening day rosters.