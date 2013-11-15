USC RB Javorius Allen shining since Lane Kiffin's departure

"He was way down there low, I promise you that," interim head coach Ed Orgeron told the "College Football 24/7" Podcast. "He had been on our service team for about two years, but you got to give Tommie Robinson credit. I had been in the meetings ever since Tommie came. He said, 'Coach, I think Buck is going to be a really good player.' He (Allen) is a great testimony to when your time comes you better step up, and he has stepped up in a tremendous fashion."