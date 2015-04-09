USC has had most players drafted into NFL in past 10 years

Granted, that's better than being, say, 50 days away from the draft, but it still means three more weeks to wait.
To help pass the time, we decided to spotlight the top 21 schools when it comes to producing picks for the past 10 drafts.
Four of the top 10 are from the SEC; there are two each from the ACC and Big Ten and one apiece from the Big 12 and Pac-12. But the Pac-12 school just happens to be on top.
Here's the list (there actually are 24 schools because of a tie at 20th). Only interim coaches who coached an entire season are included in coaching totals. Coaches in their first season with a school in 2014 were not counted, as they haven't coached any players from that school that have been drafted.
1. USC
2. LSU
3. Oklahoma
4. Georgia
5. Florida State
6. (tie) Alabama
6. (tie) Ohio State
8. Miami
9. Florida
10. Wisconsin
11. (tie) Clemson
11. (tie) Texas
13. (tie) California
13. (tie) Notre Dame
13. (tie) Virginia Tech
16. Iowa
17. Nebraska
18. Penn State
19. Oregon
20. (tie) Auburn
20. (tie) Michigan
20. (tie) North Carolina
20. (tie) South Carolina
20. (tie) Tennessee
Two other schools, Stanford with 33 and Arkansas with 30, had at least 30 draftees in the past 10 years.
Just for fun, we ran some numbers to figure out the 10 winningest programs (by winning percentage) from 2004-13 (that is the span for the drafts from 2005-14). Eight of the teams on our list show up; the two that didn't were Boise State, which had the highest winning percentage and had 21 draftees, and TCU, which had 24 draftees.
