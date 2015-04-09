 Skip to main content
USC has had most players drafted into NFL in past 10 years

Published: Apr 09, 2015 at 08:16 AM

We're 21 days away from the 2015 NFL Draft.

Granted, that's better than being, say, 50 days away from the draft, but it still means three more weeks to wait.

To help pass the time, we decided to spotlight the top 21 schools when it comes to producing picks for the past 10 drafts.

Four of the top 10 are from the SEC; there are two each from the ACC and Big Ten and one apiece from the Big 12 and Pac-12. But the Pac-12 school just happens to be on top.

Here's the list (there actually are 24 schools because of a tie at 20th). Only interim coaches who coached an entire season are included in coaching totals. Coaches in their first season with a school in 2014 were not counted, as they haven't coached any players from that school that have been drafted.

1. USC

2. LSU

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Florida State

6. (tie) Alabama

6. (tie) Ohio State

8. Miami

9. Florida

10. Wisconsin

11. (tie) Clemson

11. (tie) Texas

13. (tie) California

13. (tie) Notre Dame

13. (tie) Virginia Tech

16. Iowa

17. Nebraska

18. Penn State

19. Oregon

20. (tie) Auburn

20. (tie) Michigan

20. (tie) North Carolina

20. (tie) South Carolina

20. (tie) Tennessee

Two other schools, Stanford with 33 and Arkansas with 30, had at least 30 draftees in the past 10 years.

Just for fun, we ran some numbers to figure out the 10 winningest programs (by winning percentage) from 2004-13 (that is the span for the drafts from 2005-14). Eight of the teams on our list show up; the two that didn't were Boise State, which had the highest winning percentage and had 21 draftees, and TCU, which had 24 draftees.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

