USC had most alums on NFL opening-week rosters, with 40

There were 1,695 players on opening-week rosters, and they hail from 48 states, the District of Columbia, seven countries and one U.S. territory (American Samoa). Research by USA Football shows that three states had more than 100 players on opening-week rosters; not surprisingly, they were California (225), Florida (186) and Texas (184). As for hometowns, Miami, with 24 players, led the way.