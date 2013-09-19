USC had most alums on NFL opening-week rosters, with 40

Research by NFL Media draft analyst Gil Brandt shows that nine schools had at least 30 former players on NFL rosters during the first week of the pro season.
USC led the way with 40 alums on rosters. Second-most was LSU with 39, followed by Miami (38), Georgia (36), Florida State and Texas (31 each) and Alabama, California and Tennessee (30 each). Three schools had more than 25 alums on opening-day rosters: Ohio State and Oregon (27 each) and Florida (26).
There were 1,695 players on opening-week rosters, and they hail from 48 states, the District of Columbia, seven countries and one U.S. territory (American Samoa). Research by USA Football shows that three states had more than 100 players on opening-week rosters; not surprisingly, they were California (225), Florida (186) and Texas (184). As for hometowns, Miami, with 24 players, led the way.
And as for per capita figures, Louisiana -- with one player for every 73,119 residents -- is No. 1, followed by South Carolina (one for every 85,655) and Mississippi (one for every 92,728).
