USC DL Leonard Williams declares for 2015 NFL Draft

"I had a great experience at USC and enjoyed all three of my years here. I was coached by outstanding coaches, and I played with great teammates. I'm thankful to all of them, as well as to the support I got from the fans. I'm proud and happy to have been a part of the Trojan Family. I'll always be a Trojan. Now, I get to be part of the great tradition of USC alums in the NFL. I'm excited to see what's coming next for me."