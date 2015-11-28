USC clinches Pac-12 South title with win over UCLA

USC senior quarterback Cody Kessler didn't post spectacular numbers vs. the Bruins, but he was efficient, completing 15 of 26 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score. His QB counterpart, UCLA freshman Josh Rosen, has been impressive with his efficiency all season long. However, he was picked off two times in the second half by USC freshman CB Iman Marshall, the first of which snapped a streak of 245 throws without a pick for Rosen.