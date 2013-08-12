USC, California pare down contenders in QB competitions

Published: Aug 12, 2013 at 06:23 AM
cody-kessler-130812-wide.jpg

Here are the latest developments in the Pac-12's four quarterback competitions:

Arizona

Junior-college transfer Jesse Scroggins, who started his college career at USC, missed practice over the weekend because of lingering concussion symptoms, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

In his absence, the Wildcats offense struggled badly over the weekend.

"I'm concerned with everything on offense," Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez said. "Everything."

That isn't a great sign for redshirt senior B.J. Decker, who backed up Matt Scott and even started one game last season.

Between Decker's inconsistency and Scroggins' absence, the door is open for true freshman Anu Solomon, which would be in line with Rodriguez's history at West Virginia and Michigan using Pat White and Denard Robinson.

California

Despite strong improvement over the summer, redshirt junior Austin Hinder is out of the race, Cal head coach Sonny Dykes told the Bay Area News Group.

"Right now, (redshirt freshman) Zach (Kline) and (true freshman) Jared (Goff) have kind of set themselves apart," Dykes said.

The Golden Bears will scrimmage in full pads for the first time Monday, which represents a major audition for Kline and Goff, as Dykes has indicated his desire to name a starter as soon as possible. Kline has the advantage in arm strength, but the longer the battle goes, the better it bodes for Goff, who would bring a dual-threat element to Dykes' spread offense.

USC

True freshman Max Browne is no longer in the mix to succeed Matt Barkley, leaving only redshirt sophomores Cody Kessler and Max Wittek in contention.

"It's going from three to two," USC head coach Lane Kiffin told the Los Angeles Times on Sunday.

Kessler, who was 12-of-16 for 121 yards and one touchdown in the Trojans' first scrimmage last Thursday, still looks to have the edge on Wittek, who started in losses to Notre Dame and Georgia Tech last season.

Oregon State

Redshirt senior Cody Vaz and redshirt junior Sean Mannion continue to split reps about evenly, the Oregonian reports. Given the game experience both Mannion (eight starts last season) and Vaz (five) have, this seems like the toughest race to handicap.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW