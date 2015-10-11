USC asks Steve Sarkisian to take leave of absence

USC -- then ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 -- was upset by Washington, 17-12, at the Los Angeles Coliseum in front of a national-television audience on Thursday night. It was Washington's first win at the Coliseum since 2010. The defeat -- USC's second consecutive home loss -- essentially knocked the talent-stacked Trojans out of the national title picture. It doesn't get any easier for USC, either, as a trip to South Bend, Ind., to take on the No. 14-ranked Fighting Irish awaits on Saturday.