USC AD Pat Haden resigns from CFP selection committee

USC Athletic Director Pat Haden announced Friday he is resigning his post on the College Football Playoff selection committee.
"I am reluctant to step down, but my doctors advised me to reduce my traveling. With the weekly CFP meetings about to start and the travel commitment involved, I had to make this difficult decision. I feel it is in the best interest of the CFP and also of USC, with our current football coaching change and our upcoming Coliseum renovation," Haden wrote in a statement. "It was an honor to serve on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. I have such high regard for the CFP process and for the committee members, who devote such time and energy to the great sport of college football. It was a pleasure to serve alongside them. I want to thank the committee members, as well as CFP executive director Bill Hancock and his staff. They all do wonderful work."
The 13-member committee, which is set to release its initial rankings on Tuesday, will choose the four qualifiers for the College Football Playoff after conference championship games in December. It will operate without a replacement for the selection, as it did last year when Archie Manning resigned his position on the committee.