Urban Meyer still not sure Braxton Miller will play vs. Cal

For the third day in a row, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer used the word "tomorrow" when asked when he thought he would know whether quarterback Braxton Miller would play Saturday at California.
Meyer told reporters that Miller practiced briefly Wednesday, then went to rehab his sore left knee. Meyer then said he would know Miller's status for the game "tomorrow," meaning Thursday.
Miller suffered a sprained ligament in his knee on Ohio State's first possession of the game in a Sept. 7 win over San Diego State.
Later, Meyer said Miller's status could be a game-time decision. He also said it was possible that backup Kenny Guiton -- who played most of the game against San Diego State -- could start and that Miller could come off the bench.
Meyer also said coaches expect starting center Corey Linsley to be able to play the entire game. Linsley had offseason foot surgery and was limited in the first two games. Cal nose tackle Deandre Coleman has big-time talent but doesn't always show it. Coleman was called out by Cal coach Sonny Dykes this week for not performing up to expectations.
