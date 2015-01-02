Urban Meyer shocked at Oregon's 39-point win over FSU

Sometimes coaches are accused of being in their own little bubble and oblivious to anything happening outside of it.
Urban Meyer is definitely one of those coaches.
So wrapped up in preparation for Ohio State's College Football Playoff semifinal with Alabama, the Buckeyes coach paid absolutely no attention to what was going on in the Rose Bowl.
After stunning top-ranked Alabama Thursday night, Meyer was asked what he thought about Oregon's 39-point trouncing of defending champion Florida State.
His reaction was priceless.
Ohio State faces Oregon in the national championship game Jan. 12, more than a week away but never enough time for a coach.