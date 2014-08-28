Urban Meyer puts Joey Bosa at top of heap among DEs

On Thursday, Meyer took his turn at the wheel of the Bosa hype bus, according to the Twitter feed of Columbus Dispatch reporter Tim May. But is Meyer right? Bosa made 44 tackles last year as a true freshman, with 13.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. A decent argument can be made that Bosa isn't even the best defensive end on his own team, given that Noah Spence was every bit as productive as Bosa last year playing the Buckeyes' "Viper" position. Granted, Ohio State is expected to have the nation's top defensive line, but America is an awfully big place. Here are three others whom an argument could be made for as the nation's top defensive end: