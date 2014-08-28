Urban Meyer puts Joey Bosa at top of heap among DEs

Published: Aug 28, 2014 at 06:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Bosa-Joey-140828-TOS.jpg

According to Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, there isn't a defensive end in college football better than Buckeyes star Joey Bosa.

That's awfully high praise for a sophomore with only 10 career starts to his credit, yet Meyer isn't alone in building the hype around the young star from Ft. Lauderdale Aquinas High, which is one of the most prominent prep football programs in the nation. Bosa can do a back flip at 280 pounds, and made preseason All-America teams for both USA Today and college football expert Phil Steele.

On Thursday, Meyer took his turn at the wheel of the Bosa hype bus, according to the Twitter feed of Columbus Dispatch reporter Tim May. But is Meyer right? Bosa made 44 tackles last year as a true freshman, with 13.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. A decent argument can be made that Bosa isn't even the best defensive end on his own team, given that Noah Spence was every bit as productive as Bosa last year playing the Buckeyes' "Viper" position. Granted, Ohio State is expected to have the nation's top defensive line, but America is an awfully big place. Here are three others whom an argument could be made for as the nation's top defensive end:

Leonard Williams, USC: Although the Trojans star isn't a full-time end, at times playing inside as a tackle, his versatility shouldn't keep him out of the conversation. The potential first-round pick is a dominant, if not entirely consistent, player.

Randy Gregory, Nebraska: The Big Ten's sack leader last season (10.5) has put on some much-needed weight in the offseason and is primed for senior stardom this fall.

Vic Beasley, Clemson: Like Gregory, Beasley is undersized for an NFL defensive line. But his 13 sacks led the ACC last year and ranked third in the nation. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has said he's fast enough to play any position on the field -- even wide receiver or cornerback.

Shilique Calhoun, Michigan State:College Football 24/7's pick for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Calhoun brings a strong pass rush but is also more consistent against the run than Gregory or Beasley.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
news

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW