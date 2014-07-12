Urban Meyer: LeBron James has 'open door' at Ohio State

Never let it be said that Ohio State coach Urban Meyer can't spot an opportunity to market his program.
NBA star LeBron James' return to the Cleveland Cavaliers puts him a lot closer to his favorite college team, the Buckeyes, and Meyer wants nothing but goodwill between the OSU fan base and King James.
"He's got an open door," Meyer told cleveland.com. "If he wants to catch a pass, we can probably figure that out, too."
You can bet cameras will be rolling if James visits a Buckeyes practice and lines up to run a route. And for Meyer, it certainly can't help but assist recruiting efforts to have one of the world's most recognizable professional athletes wearing scarlet and gray:
"When I heard the news, I was like, 'They're going to shut down the whole state,'" Meyer said, per cleveland.com. "I'm really happy for Northeast Ohio. Now we've got to go get a championship."
James' return to the Cavaliers was applauded not only in Cleveland but throughout NFL and college football circles, too.
Despite the bad blood Clevelanders had for James over his departure to join the Miami Heat four years ago, the Buckeyes still provided James with a positive connection to his home state. Now that he's back, you can be sure he'll be showing up in Columbus even more often.