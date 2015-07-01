Urban Meyer: J.T. Barrett, Braxton Miller close to full health

Later on Wednesday, Miller wrote in a tweet that he had a "successful check up/visit" with orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews and physical therapist Kevin Wilk in Birmingham, Ala. Miller wrote in response to a question from The Columbus Dispatch that he expects to announce his immediate plans next week. Miller is a graduate and has the option to transfer to a different school, where he would be immediately eligible. Meyer has said he expects Miller to be playing for Ohio State in 2015, but Miller hasn't spoken to the media since last August.