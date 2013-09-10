Urban Meyer 'fairly optimistic' that Braxton Miller will play vs. Cal

Tuesday's update on injured Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller? Well, there really isn't one.
Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer said during the Big Ten teleconference that Miller threw the ball Tuesday morning and would practice Tuesday afternoon; coaches and trainers plan to evaluate Miller during the practice to see whether he is limited.
Things we learned
Meyer said he would know more Wednesday about Miller's availability for Saturday's game at California but that he was "fairly optimistic" that Miller would play.
Miller was injured early in this past Saturday's rout of San Diego State and replaced by Kenny Guiton. After the game, Meyer said Miller could have returned but that coaches didn't want to risk it in a game the Buckeyes won handily.
Meyer said Guiton "did a very admirable job" against San Diego State. Guiton would start Saturday if Miller can't go. Cal allowed 44 points to Northwestern in Week 1 and 30 points last week to FCS member Portland State, and it's hard to see the Golden Bears' defense slowing the Buckeyes' offense even if Miller can't play.
