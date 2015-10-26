Urban Meyer expects Braxton Miller to run sub-4.4 40-yard dash

"I think it's the perfect position, and the scouts see it too, for Braxton to play in the NFL," said Meyer. "I met Terrelle Pryor over the summer, and people (the Browns) said 'We're going to move him to receiver' like they would move a corner to safety. It's not that easy and it takes a minute to learn, and a lot of times in the NFL, you don't have a minute because it's so competitive. In college, at least, you can take some time to teach them. And Braxton is way ahead of where anyone thought he would be. He's an excellent blocker now, he knows where to line up, he's become a 35-40-plays-a-game guy. Obviously he's always been a dynamic guy with the ball in his hand, but he can functionally play wide receiver now (and) I think (he) will play for quite a while in the NFL."