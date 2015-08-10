Urban Meyer declares Braxton Miller a 'full-time' receiver

Miller, a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year as a quarterback from 2012-2013, is moving to the Buckeyes' H-back role, which could make him not only a threat as a receiver but as a rusher as well. Former Florida Gators star Percy Harvin played in the H-back role in Meyer's offense at UF, and had more rushes than receptions in his Florida career. Miller's move to wide receiver could also help the Buckeyes overcome the loss of Devin Smith, who was chosen by the New York Jets at No. 37 overall in the second round of this year's NFL draft.