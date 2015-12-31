Urban Meyer: DE Joey Bosa intends to enter 2016 NFL Draft

Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa will apply for early eligibility into the 2016 NFL Draft, Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer said Thursday.
Meyer confirmed his star player's intentions Thursday morning, along with two other Buckeyes who already have announced their plans, Ezekiel Elliott and Cardale Jones, per Columbus Dispatch reporter Tim May.
It's been a relatively poorly kept secret that Bosa, a junior, intended to enter the 2016 draft early. He had previously said the possibility of playing with his younger brother, incoming Buckeyes freshman Nick Bosa, would be his only motivation to stay at OSU. And just days ago, he confirmed the decision had been made, but that he wasn't yet willing to reveal it.
Bosa is considered one of the elite defensive players in college football and has been a dominant presence for the Buckeyes since his freshman season in 2013.