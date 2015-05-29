Urban Meyer: Braxton Miller will be playing for Ohio State this fall

J.T. Barrett, who will be a sophomore this season, became the starter when Miller suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in fall camp last year and threw for 2,834 yards (with 34 TDs) and rushed for another 938 (and 11 TDs) before being injured in the regular-season finale against Michigan. Barrett accounted for 45 TDs, which set a Big Ten single-season record. Jones, who will be a junior, then replaced Barrett and threw for 742 yards and five TDs in three games -- a Big Ten championship game victory over Wisconsin, a national semifinal win over Alabama and a national championship win over Oregon.