Urban Meyer: Braxton Miller will be playing for Ohio State this fall

Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller still hasn't spoken to the media since last August, but Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer said Friday that Miller plans to play for Ohio State this fall.
At a scheduled news conference, Meyer told the assembled media that Miller told him he planned to remain at Ohio State and that Miller -- who had shoulder surgery in August -- has progressed in his rehab to the point that he is throwing the ball up to 35 yards.
"I don't know where any of that came from," Meyer said of Miller transfer rumors. "He will be playing for Ohio State this fall."
Meyer also told reporters he was "very confident" that Miller would be healthy this season.
Meyer, whose team won the 2014 national title with former third-string quarterback Cardale Jones at the controls, was asked if Miller playing a different position had been discussed. "No," Meyer responded. "The objective is to get him healthy."
Earlier this month, Ohio State AD Gene Smith said he had talked with Miller before spring practice began in March and that Miller told him he would be a Buckeye in the fall.
J.T. Barrett, who will be a sophomore this season, became the starter when Miller suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in fall camp last year and threw for 2,834 yards (with 34 TDs) and rushed for another 938 (and 11 TDs) before being injured in the regular-season finale against Michigan. Barrett accounted for 45 TDs, which set a Big Ten single-season record. Jones, who will be a junior, then replaced Barrett and threw for 742 yards and five TDs in three games -- a Big Ten championship game victory over Wisconsin, a national semifinal win over Alabama and a national championship win over Oregon.
All three are extremely talented college quarterbacks -- Miller is a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year -- but it's hard to see any of them being happy with potentially being a third-string quarterback, so the situation is going to remain a big storyline through the summer.
Miller has graduated, and thus could finish out his eligibility elsewhere as a graduate transfer. He would seem to have the needed athleticism to become a wide receiver, if that's the direction he chooses.
