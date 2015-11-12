 Skip to main content
Advertising

Urban Meyer bracing for 'exodus' of Ohio State talent to NFL

Published: Nov 12, 2015 at 07:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Urban Meyer can't say exactly which of his underclassmen will head for the NFL draft after the season, but whatever the number, the Ohio State coach is bracing for a sizable roster shakeup.

In January, Ohio State became just the third national championship team since 2002 to escape the NFL's deadline for early draft entry without losing an underclassman. This year, Meyer expects no such fortune.

"My concern is, I think we're a very good team coming back, then there's a chance we're going to see an exodus of players, some very good ones, upperclassmen and a few underclassmen," Meyer said, according to the Northeast Ohio Media Group. "And you're always thinking in your head, we always are, are we filling it back up the way it's filled right now? Because right now it's filled really good."

Top Buckeyes underclassmen that will have the option of applying for early draft entry in 2016 include defensive end Joey Bosa, running back Ezekiel Elliott, quarterbacks Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett, linebacker Darron Lee, safety Vonn Bell, receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Eli Apple. That's eight players who have played a central role in the success of a program that is aiming for a second consecutive national title. Bosa is considered among the best of them, despite a sack total this season that hasn't met expectations.

» Dash-cam video shows Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett's OVI arrest

Apart from that group, some key seniors are certain to move on, including wide receiver Braxton Miller, offensive tackle Taylor Decker, linebacker Joshua Perry and defensive tackle Adolphus Washington. Meyer told College Football 24/7 two weeks ago that he expects Miller to run a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

For now, Buckeyes underclassmen aren't talking -- not with OSU focused on an undefeated (9-0) season -- as the team tries to maintain a No. 2 ranking from the College Football Playoff selection committee.

» 2016 NFL Draft order and needs for every team

"Me and (assistant) coach (Chris) Ash said we'd talk about that at the end," Bell said. "I'm not worried about that. It's all about family and team with me right now. Just not even worrying about that right now because that's selfish. Just worrying about the team right now."

NFL rules require that draft entrants be at least three years removed from high school, which qualifies both juniors and third-year sophomores. The deadline for underclassmen to apply for early entry into the 2016 draft is Jan. 18, and the list of underclassmen granted eligibility for the draft will be released on Jan. 22.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 