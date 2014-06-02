UNLV transfer Cameron Jefferson improves Arkansas O-line

Arkansas emerged from spring practice with some questions at guard, but a UNLV transfer might be the answer.
Cameron Jefferson (6-foot-6, 300 pounds), who was a three-year starter for UNLV, has transferred to Arkansas and looks to be in line to start at one of the guard spots.
Jefferson graduates from UNLV this month and will have immediate eligibility as a grad student with the Razorbacks. He has the talent and potential to be a third-day pick in the 2015 draft. Jefferson didn't start playing football until his junior year of high school; he also played basketball in high school in Las Vegas.
Jefferson's versatility -- he started at right and left tackle and at both guard spots at UNLV -- is an added plus, and he would've been one of the top offensive linemen in the Mountain West this fall. Now he will ply his trade for a Razorbacks offense that wants to run the ball with tailbacks Alex Collins and Jonathan Williams but has some questions up front.
Sophomore Denver Kirkland (6-5, 348) -- a former all-state player at powerhouse Miami Northwestern High -- started eight games at guard as a true freshman last season and is entrenched at one guard spot. Jefferson likely will take the other, leaving center as the biggest question mark along the line. Tackles Brey Cook (6-7, 328) and Dan Skipper (6-10, 315) also seem set as starters.
Jefferson and senior tackle Brett Boyko would have been the stalwarts along UNLV's line. As with Arkansas, UNLV prefers to run the ball, so there will be no change in offensive philosophy for Jefferson.
