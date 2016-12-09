University of Houston names Major Applewhite as new coach

The University of Houston has found their next head coach.
The school announced Friday that Major Applewhite will be elevated from his role as the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach to their new leader. Tom Herman left to coach Texas after compiling a 22-4 record at Houston the past two seasons. Applewhite will coach the team effective immediately, starting with their Las Vegas Bowl game on December 17.
"When we set out on our search for the new leader of our football program, we wanted a coach with great integrity who believed in our mission and truly believed in our student-athlete experience," said Houston vice president for athletics Hunter Yurachek said in a statement.
"We had our sights set on a focused competitor who has demonstrated success and possesses a deep connection to college and high school football in the great state of Texas. As this process was completed, it was clearly evident the only individual to offer our position to was Major Applewhite and he was indeed the right man to lead our program."
Applewhite played quarterback for Texas from 1998 to 2001 and holds a number of records at the school. He spent seven years in college football as an offensive coordinator, starting in 2006 at Rice.
"My family and I are excited and honored to have the opportunity to lead such a tradition rich program and continue our lives in one of the greatest cities is the nation, a city we love," Applewhite said in a statement.
"The student-athletes truly are the backbone of every great program and as they've demonstrated over the past few years, we have an exceptional group of young men in our program, and we'll continue to add men with great character and a competitive drive in our recruiting. Living in the best state for high school football is a true blessing and advantage for our program and I cannot be more thankful for the support of our outstanding high school coaches from throughout the state."