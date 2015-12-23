Unheralded Boise State linebacker emerges as sleeper prospect

Tyler Gray, LB, Boise State

Gray wasn't really on my radar prior to this bowl game. The teams I spoke to had free-agent grades on him and didn't think he had much pro upside. However, he was ultra productive in this game. In the first half alone, he had a sack, forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a tackle for loss. He has enough size and agility to warrant further study. I look forward to digging a little deeper on his tape.