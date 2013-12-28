UNC's Ryan Switzer ties NCAA return record in Belk Bowl win

While freshmen played big roles for the Tar Heels, their best pro prospects, for the most part, also stepped up. Junior tight end Eric Ebron, who already has announced he is going pro, led UNC with seven receptions for 78 yards; he probably will be the first tight end selected in the May draft. Senior defensive end Kareem Martin had four tackles and the sack that set up Logan's return touchdown. Senior safety Tre Boston, who lined up a lot at linebacker Saturday because of injuries, had an interception and nine tackles. Senior cornerback Jabari Price had six tackles and a fumble recovery. Senior defensive tackle Tim Jackson had a tackle and a pass breakup. But senior offensive tackle James Hurst suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and didn't return.