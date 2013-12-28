UNC's Ryan Switzer ties NCAA return record in Belk Bowl win

Published: Dec 28, 2013 at 12:25 PM
eric-ebron-122813-ts.jpg

North Carolina had two returns for touchdowns, including a record-setting punt return by freshman wide receiver Ryan Switzer, in cruising past Cincinnati, 39-17, in the Belk Bowl.

Switzer returned a punt 86 yards for a TD early in the third quarter to give UNC a 29-3 lead. It was his fifth TD on a punt return this season, tying the NCAA single-season mark set by Hawaii's Chad Owens in 2005; the career record is eight. All five of Switzer's TDs came in the final five games of the season for the Tar Heels (7-6), who won six of their final seven games. Their only loss in that span was by two points to Duke.

Bowl predictions

bcs-trophy-122613-pq.jpg

From the game that kicks off bowl season to the grand finale see who the College Football 24/7 experts like to win in every bowl game. More ...

UNC also received a kickoff-return TD from freshmen tailback T.J. Logan that gave the Heels a 16-0 lead late in the first quarter. That return came on a free kick following a safety. Logan also was the Heels' leading rusher, with 77 yards on 15 carries.

While freshmen played big roles for the Tar Heels, their best pro prospects, for the most part, also stepped up. Junior tight end Eric Ebron, who already has announced he is going pro, led UNC with seven receptions for 78 yards; he probably will be the first tight end selected in the May draft. Senior defensive end Kareem Martin had four tackles and the sack that set up Logan's return touchdown. Senior safety Tre Boston, who lined up a lot at linebacker Saturday because of injuries, had an interception and nine tackles. Senior cornerback Jabari Price had six tackles and a fumble recovery. Senior defensive tackle Tim Jackson had a tackle and a pass breakup. But senior offensive tackle James Hurst suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and didn't return.

Martin is 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds and has been clocked at 4.73 seconds in the 40. He is a prospect to watch going forward. Martin always has been stout against the run but became a legitimate pass-rushing threat this season, finishing with 11.5 sacks after entering the season with eight in his career. He could go as early as the second round.

Boston has excellent physical tools and 13 career picks, but he takes far too many chances and lacks consistency. He should test well in pre-draft drills, but will those numbers overshadow the inconsistency that will show up on tape?

UNC looks as if it should be a contender in the ACC Coastal Division next season. Even without Ebron, the offense is filled with playmakers, and four starters -- all but Hurst -- will return along the line. Defensively, UNC must become more physical along the line and especially at linebacker. Injuries did hamper the linebackers this season, but there doesn't appear to be a true standout linebacker on the roster.

Cincinnati (9-4) had a nice record, but the Bearcats beat just one team with a winning record, Houston, and were dominated by a mediocre Illinois team. There is a nice group of tailbacks for run-oriented coach Tommy Tuberville, and in junior Eric Lefeld, Cincy should have one of the nation's top 10 or so offensive tackles next season. The defense should be fine, too, and the Bearcats should be a top contender for the AAC title assuming quarterback Gunner Kiel -- a former mega-recruit who sat out this season after transferring from Notre Dame -- can handle the starting job.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW