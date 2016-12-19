UNC QB Mitch Trubisky receives first-round NFL draft grade

The advisory committee provides feedback for college football's top underclassmen to help them decide whether to apply for early draft eligibility. The committee's format for feedback provides one of three grades for players: first round, second round, or a recommendation to return to college. The feedback doesn't provide any guarantees -- former Florida offensive lineman D.J. Humphries was advised to return to college and later was picked in the first round -- but it does give players an evaluation from NFL personnel executives and experts.