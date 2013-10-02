UK coach Mark Stoops blasts his team after poor practice

A 1-3 start for the Kentucky football team, followed by a poor week of practice, brought first-year UK coach Mark Stoops to a boiling point in his post-practice remarks Wednesday. And it seemed no element of the team was spared Stoops' wrath as the Wildcats prepare for heavily-favored South Carolina.
Among the harshest comments:
"Guys were looking for a rock to hide under."
"It's finger pointing, losing attitude, looking to hide. ... With that attitude, we're going to get rolled (by South Carolina)."
"They don't know what it takes (to win)."
"21 points is the spread? Ain't enough. ... You can tell when guys are looking to hide."
Stoops' team opened the season with a loss to Western Kentucky, and things haven't gotten much better since. UK's only win came against Miami of Ohio, and the Wildcats' offense has only scored a combined 27 points over its last three games. Stoops spoke of a tough schedule stretch ahead for UK, which includes a visit to South Carolina this weekend, followed by defending national champion Alabama, and a road trip to Mississippi State.