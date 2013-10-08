UGA coach Mark Richt tiring of questions about injured players

The Georgia Bulldogs have overcome the worst rash of injuries in the Southeastern Conference to earn a share of first place in the SEC East division. Receivers Malcolm Mitchell and Justin Scott-Wesley, and running back Keith Marshall, are out for the season. Star running back Todd Gurley, safety Tray Matthews, wide receiver Michael Bennett and others are out for the time being.
There are 14 players nicked up in some way or another, yet Georgia continues to win. But as UGA prepares for another SEC game against Missouri Saturday, the subject nevertheless wrankled coach Mark Richt a bit on a Monday-morning appearance on WSB radio:
Things we learned in Week 6
From Marcus Mariota's seven-TD performance to freshman Jameis Winston's KO of Maryland, here are 40 things we learned about Week 6 in college football. More ...
"Well, you know, I'm tired about talking about the injury report," Richt said, according to dogbytesonline.com. "That's all everybody talks about. We need to talk about who's healthy. We need to talk about who's going to play in this ballgame. We're sorry for the guys that got hurt and I'm sure they can figure it out on the internet. It's time to talk about the next man getting his opportunity and play well and certainly loving up the guys who got hurt. If we want to talk about it all week, I'm going to stop it now."
Perhaps the most important of the walking wounded, Gurley, is doubtful to play against Missouri, according to Richt.
Even punter Collin Barber is questionable for the Missouri game with a concussion, yet Georgia has found a way to win four consecutive games with seemingly bottomless depth at a couple of key positions. Running back J.J. Green ran for over 100 yards against Tennessee after Marshall's injury last Saturday, and figures to carry another heavy load against Missouri. At receiver, Chris Conley has helped fill the void with 20 catches, including a team-high three touchdown receptions.
Richt took to Twitter later in the day to apologize for his on-air demeanor:
With Georgia's defense struggling at times this season, the Bulldogs may be in for a shootout against a 5-0 Missouri team led by some dangerous offensive firepower. Getting some players back on the healthy side of the sideline can't happen quickly enough for Richt.