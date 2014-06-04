UConn's leading rusher Lyle McCombs no longer with program

Head coach Bob Diaco's rebuilding job at Connecticut became a little more difficult on Wednesday as the school announced running back Lyle McCombs is no longer with the program.
The departure of McCombs, the Huskies' leading rusher in each of the past three seasons, is a severe blow for the program as it looks to rebound from last season's disastrous 3-9 campaign, which included the firing of then-head coach Paul Pasqualoni in September. Diaco was hired from Notre Dame after the season.
McCombs ran for 670 yards and five touchdowns in 2013 and has been the primary tailback at UConn for three straight seasons. McCombs was fourth on the school's career rushing yards list at the time of his departure after racking up 2,681 yards and 18 career touchdowns.
McCombs will remain in school through the summer to earn his undergraduate degree.
"Attending school at the University of Connecticut is a special privilege as is being a member of the UConn football team," Diaco said in a press release. "With that privilege also come certain responsibilities and expectations. We wish Lyle only the best in his future endeavors as he moves on from UConn."
Where McCombs goes from here appears to be up in the air. With his degree in hand, he could transfer elsewhere and be eligible to play in 2014 using the NCAA's graduate-transfer exception.
Since he has been out of high school for three years, McCombs could also apply for eligibility in the 2014 NFL Supplemental Draft. The 5-foot-8, 171-pound back likely would have been a late-round selection, at best, had he declared for the 2014 NFL Draft, and he might have gone undrafted.
As for the Huskies, returnees Max DeLorenzo and Jazzmar Clax (an All-Name Team selection) both figure to be in the mix to start at tailback in the opener against BYU. Parade All-America prep running back Arkeel Newsome, built very much like McCombs, figures to also get a shot in the backfield.