UCLA WR Shaquelle Evans ready to embarrass rival USC

The 2013 installment of the USC-UCLA game is still more than three months away, but that didn't stop Bruins wide receiver Shaquelle Evans from taking a few shots at the crosstown rival Trojans in a radio interview Wednesday.
"The tables have turned," Evans told ESPN 710. "I'm loving it just because I'm from the 'Wood (Inglewood, Calif.), so all I hear is SC. 'When y'all play SC, they going to beat you.' Just beating them last year and knowing that we going to beat them again this year, especially two years ago when they beat us 50-nothing, we owe them a little bit when we go to the Coliseum. Last time we were there they embarrassed us, so this year we're going to try to embarrass them honestly. It's so much fun seeing them struggling like how we used to struggle, and now they're struggling. It's just awesome to see them. I hate them, so I'm loving it."
Evans, who has nine receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns this season, also declared himself the top receiver in Los Angeles over USC junior Marqise Lee.
"I'm going to have to say 'me' right now," Evans said. "The numbers speak for themselves right now. I understand he has a little quarterback issue. He's still a baller, but right now I'm going to have to say myself." Evans' remarks have already filtered from Westwood down the 405 and 10 Freeways to the USC locker room, with Lee taking notice, Trojans running back Silas Redd tweeted:
But Evans has earned the right to chirp, for now. The redshirt senior had a career-high eight receptions in last season's 38-28 win over USC to secure UCLA's first win in the series since 2006 and the Pac-12 South division title.