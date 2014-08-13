UCLA WR Devin Lucien briefly hospitalized after head injury

UCLA junior wide receiver Devin Lucien briefly was hospitalized Tuesday night after suffering what appeared to be a head injury.
Lucien was taken by ambulance to a hospital after the injury, and the Los Angeles Times reported that he was released Tuesday night and scheduled to at least attend Wednesday's practice.
The Times reported that Lucien was injured when he hit his head on the ground during a drill; UCLA practiced Tuesday on the campus of Cal State San Bernardino. The newspaper reported that Lucien was immobilized by paramedics, then taken to the hospital.
Lucien (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) is seen as a likely starter this season and could be the Bruins' main deep threat. Lucien had 19 receptions for 339 yards and two touchdowns last season, when he started three times.
