 Skip to main content
Advertising

UCLA to expand two-way role for Myles Jack

Published: Sep 08, 2014 at 04:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread
Jack-Myles-140908-TOS.jpg

UCLA linebacker Myles Jack never saw the field on offense in the Bruins' season-opening win over Virginia, and carried just three times Saturday in a narrow win over Memphis.

But the upward trend of offensive playing time for the two-way star will apparently continue.

"We would like to expand his role," Mora said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "It's a delicate dance because he is such a great linebacker. You can't take away what he does best and make him average at two things."

The sophomore is one of the top linebackers in the Pac-12 and his primary role is as one of the top performers on the Bruins' defense, which he proved to be as a freshman last season with 75 tackles and a team-high 11 pass break-ups. He already has 19 stops this season, with two break-ups, in two games. But with a 230-pound frame, he represents a tempting option for Mora's offense as a powerful rusher between the tackles. His 7.0 yards-per-carry average last year was the best among UCLA backs with more than three carries.

Mora said inserting Jack as a running back was a sideline consideration during the Virginia game, but the right opportunity never presented itself. As for the challenge of understanding the playbook on both sides of the ball, Mora said Jack doesn't have to understand the Bruins' offense in full.

"When you're a ballcarrier, you don't have to learn the entire scheme," Mora said. "We teach him to memorize what he has to do, then go out and perform. He's done this for a year now and has a better grasp of the game. It's easier for him to comprehend what we want him to do when we put in something new."

Jack's increased opportunity to run the ball will play on a big stage as the Bruins play Texas this Saturday.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 