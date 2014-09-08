UCLA to expand two-way role for Myles Jack

The sophomore is one of the top linebackers in the Pac-12 and his primary role is as one of the top performers on the Bruins' defense, which he proved to be as a freshman last season with 75 tackles and a team-high 11 pass break-ups. He already has 19 stops this season, with two break-ups, in two games. But with a 230-pound frame, he represents a tempting option for Mora's offense as a powerful rusher between the tackles. His 7.0 yards-per-carry average last year was the best among UCLA backs with more than three carries.