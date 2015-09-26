UCLA smothers Arizona behind three Paul Perkins TDs

With one starting cornerback out for the season and another only beginning his own, plus the loss of star linebacker Myles Jack, UCLA's pass defense figured to have all sorts of problems Saturday against Arizona.
Yet, it was Arizona that had the problems in the Bruins' 56-30 road rout.
Arizona passed for just 97 yards against the Bruins' patched defense and trailed 42-14 at the half, while UCLA freshman Josh Rosen completed 19 of 28 passes for 284 yards and a pair of touchdowns. UCLA star running back Paul Perkins added 85 yards and three touchdowns on the ground as the Bruins improved to 4-0 overall on the season and 1-0 in Pac-12 play.
UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau was lost for the season to an injury after just three games, and on the day coach Jim Mora announced Moreau's bad news, the team reinstated cornerback Ishmael Adams from suspension. Jack, one of the best pass coverage linebackers in college football, has also been lost for the season to a knee injury.
Arizona star linebacker Scooby Wright's return from knee surgery resulted in seven tackles, five of them solo, in front of scouts from four NFL clubs.