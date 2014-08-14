UCLA's Myles Jack 'embarrassed' by practice ejection

UCLA linebacker Myles Jack received more than a tongue lashing from Bruins coach Jim Mora after he was ejected from practice for fighting earlier this week.
Jack was on the receiving end of more stern words from an even more humbling authority figure: His mom.
"My mom called me. She wasn't too happy about that," Jack said.
The star sophomore, who played both running back and linebacker for the Bruins as a freshman last year, indicated he was surprised that his ejection drew as much media attention as it did.
"I definitely had a wow moment. ... I got dressed before everybody and took a shower before everybody. So I went to my room, I looked on my phone and it was already on my phone," Jack said. "I just know I've got to be careful.
"Not 15 minutes later, and it's already on my phone. I've just got to be better. I'm 18. I learn."
Jack was asked about his ouster from practice at the 1:10 mark of this interview session:
With a plan in place to play him on defense only this year, Jack will be among the top returning defensive players in the Pac-12 this fall. And he insists he'll be a smarter one, as well.
"The platform that I guess I'm on, I've really got to watch out what I say or do," Jack said.
Credit Jack for taking ownership of his actions in an interview setting, while also realizing that his two-way notoriety from last year brought with it a unique opportunity for exposure. As the Pac-12's Offensive and Defensive Freshman of the Year, Jack has a chance to be one of college football's brand-name players in the coming years.
Image building -- and when necessary, repairing -- goes along with that opportunity.