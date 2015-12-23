UCLA's Kenny Clark says he received second-round draft grade

UCLA defensive tackle Kenny Clark says he's yet to decide whether he'll apply for early entry into the 2016 NFL Draft, but he has a better idea of where he'll be picked if he does make the jump to the pros.
Clark, a junior, revealed on Tuesday that he received a second-round draft grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board, per Scout.com.
"For them to even say that you're a second-round pick is a great accomplishment for yourself," Clark said. "Definitely it motivates me to want to be a first-round pick. I don't try to put any pressure of anything on myself. It is what it is."
Underclassmen have until a Jan. 18 deadline to apply for early draft eligibility, and Clark didn't give an indication of which way he's leaning. He could play in his final college game on Saturday when the Bruins meet Nebraska in the Foster Farms Bowl.
Underclassmen that request feedback from the advisory board receive one of three grades: first round, second round or neither, which serves as advice to stay in school.
Clark has starred on a UCLA defense that was hit hard by injuries this season. Clark's fellow defensive tackle, Eddie Vanderdoes, was lost for the season after suffering a knee injury in the Bruins' season opener vs. Virginia. Clark said the idea of returning to play next to Vanderdoes next season is appealing.
"I think coming back, me and Eddie would tear college football up," Clark said. "Just watching the Virginia game, you saw what was going to happen."
Clark was the only UCLA player selected first-team All-Pac-12 this season after recording 64 tackles (second on the team), including nine for a loss (five sacks).