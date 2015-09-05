UCLA's Josh Rosen shreds Virginia in college debut

Published: Sep 05, 2015 at 12:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

josh-rosen-090515-ts.jpg

The first weekend of the college football season brought with it more than its share of heroes and goats. College Football 24/7 takes a look at who had a week one to remember, and who needs to turn the page.

Winners

Urban Meyer: The Ohio State coach not only got what he was looking for out of his choice for a quarterback -- Cardale Jones -- in Monday's win over Virginia Tech, but he got immediate dividends from converted H-back Braxton Miller, as well. Jones accounted for 285 total yards, including 99 on the ground, and gashed Virginia Tech for big chucks of passing yards in averaging more than 20 yards per completion (nine for 186). Miller, meanwhile, turned in 140 total yards of his own and broke two touchdowns of 50-plus yards, one rushing and another receiving. The offensive weaponry Meyer has at his disposal looked nothing short of spectacular in Week 1, and Miller's move to a receiver position only served to diversify it.

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: Forget that Virginia's secondary could prove to be an inadequate test of UCLA freshman quarterback Josh*Rosen. That he has tougher tests ahead was known before Rosen, just eight months removed from high school, shredded the Cavaliers: 28 of 35, 351 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions. It was arguably the most impressive individual performance, given the career-debut circumstances, of college football's first week. Rated the No. 1 high school quarterback recruit in the nation last year, Rosen is quickly allaying concerns about the Bruins' life after *Brett Hundley.

BYU: The first Hail Mary winner of the season goes to the Cougars, who spoiled Mike Riley's coaching debut at Nebraska with this thriller ending. Perhaps more importantly for BYU's confidence as a team, it finished the comeback without starting quarterback Taysom Hill, who left the game with an injury. They'll need every bit of it, because Hill suffered his second consecutive season-ending injury.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: The Cardinals dropped their opener to Auburn, 31-24, but the future of Louisville football revealed itself, and the name is Lamar Jackson. The true fresman quarterback showed some electrifying moves in the open field in rushing for 105 yards on 16 carries. His passing was less impressive, but the fact that Jackson handled Louisville's comeback attempt speaks loudly about Reggie Bonnafon's hold on the starting job.

» What we learned in college football Week 1

Vernon Hargreaves III: The Florida star cornerback made good on coach Jim McElwain's word that his best player could see some two-way action. It wasn't much, but Hargreaves pulled in one catch for 6 yards in a 61-13 rout of New Mexico State. Expect to see more of Hargreaves on offense when UF first finds itself in a close game.

Kareem Jackson: We can only assume the Houston Texans cornerback and former Alabama player was squarely in the ear of former Wisconsin star J.J. Watt after the Crimson Tide hammered the Badgers, 35-17. The two shared a plane to the game, so he certainly had every opportunity. Unless, of course, Watt had the pilot take off without him.

Losers

Laremy Tunsil, OL, Ole Miss: The star left tackle sat out Ole Miss' opening win over UT-Martin as his NCAA eligibility remains cloudy. The Rebels managed to get by without him, 76-3. If he's still unavailable in two weeks at Alabama, it's a much more serious problem for coach Hugh Freeze.

Christian Hackenberg, QB, Penn State: Penn State's junior quarterback, regaled as a top pro prospect despite posting numbers that are pedestrian, at best, delivered another dud Saturday in a loss to Temple. And in taking 10 sacks, there was plenty of thud, too. Hackenberg's day: 11 of 25, 103 yards, no touchdowns and a pick.

Kansas: Different ways Kansas can lose a football game, exhibit No. 18,749: The Jayhawks opened the season by fumbling on a spike play at the end of the game, allowing time to expire in a 41-38 loss to the mighty South Dakota State Jackrabbits. A clean exchange with a spike would have given KU a shot at a 51-yard game-tying field goal.

Corey Clement: Wisconsin's new bellcow in the offensive backfield has established 2,000 yards as his goal for the season. After one game, he's 1,984 yards and a groin injury away.

LSU: The Tigers lost out on the opportunity to work out any offensive kinks -- of which LSU commonly has plenty -- when their opener against McNeese State was canceled due to weather and won't be made up at a later date. Now, they'll have to open against a much tougher foe: Mississippi State and star quarterback Dak Prescott.

Washington State: The Cougars made Portland State's season in one afternoon, 24-17. Ouch, Mike Leach.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW