UCLA's Josh Rosen shreds Virginia in college debut

The first weekend of the college football season brought with it more than its share of heroes and goats. College Football 24/7 takes a look at who had a week one to remember, and who needs to turn the page.
Winners
Urban Meyer: The Ohio State coach not only got what he was looking for out of his choice for a quarterback -- Cardale Jones -- in Monday's win over Virginia Tech, but he got immediate dividends from converted H-back Braxton Miller, as well. Jones accounted for 285 total yards, including 99 on the ground, and gashed Virginia Tech for big chucks of passing yards in averaging more than 20 yards per completion (nine for 186). Miller, meanwhile, turned in 140 total yards of his own and broke two touchdowns of 50-plus yards, one rushing and another receiving. The offensive weaponry Meyer has at his disposal looked nothing short of spectacular in Week 1, and Miller's move to a receiver position only served to diversify it.
Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: Forget that Virginia's secondary could prove to be an inadequate test of UCLA freshman quarterback Josh*Rosen. That he has tougher tests ahead was known before Rosen, just eight months removed from high school, shredded the Cavaliers: 28 of 35, 351 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions. It was arguably the most impressive individual performance, given the career-debut circumstances, of college football's first week. Rated the No. 1 high school quarterback recruit in the nation last year, Rosen is quickly allaying concerns about the Bruins' life after *Brett Hundley.
BYU: The first Hail Mary winner of the season goes to the Cougars, who spoiled Mike Riley's coaching debut at Nebraska with this thriller ending. Perhaps more importantly for BYU's confidence as a team, it finished the comeback without starting quarterback Taysom Hill, who left the game with an injury. They'll need every bit of it, because Hill suffered his second consecutive season-ending injury.
Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: The Cardinals dropped their opener to Auburn, 31-24, but the future of Louisville football revealed itself, and the name is Lamar Jackson. The true fresman quarterback showed some electrifying moves in the open field in rushing for 105 yards on 16 carries. His passing was less impressive, but the fact that Jackson handled Louisville's comeback attempt speaks loudly about Reggie Bonnafon's hold on the starting job.
Vernon Hargreaves III: The Florida star cornerback made good on coach Jim McElwain's word that his best player could see some two-way action. It wasn't much, but Hargreaves pulled in one catch for 6 yards in a 61-13 rout of New Mexico State. Expect to see more of Hargreaves on offense when UF first finds itself in a close game.
Kareem Jackson: We can only assume the Houston Texans cornerback and former Alabama player was squarely in the ear of former Wisconsin star J.J. Watt after the Crimson Tide hammered the Badgers, 35-17. The two shared a plane to the game, so he certainly had every opportunity. Unless, of course, Watt had the pilot take off without him.
Losers
Laremy Tunsil, OL, Ole Miss: The star left tackle sat out Ole Miss' opening win over UT-Martin as his NCAA eligibility remains cloudy. The Rebels managed to get by without him, 76-3. If he's still unavailable in two weeks at Alabama, it's a much more serious problem for coach Hugh Freeze.
Christian Hackenberg, QB, Penn State: Penn State's junior quarterback, regaled as a top pro prospect despite posting numbers that are pedestrian, at best, delivered another dud Saturday in a loss to Temple. And in taking 10 sacks, there was plenty of thud, too. Hackenberg's day: 11 of 25, 103 yards, no touchdowns and a pick.
Kansas: Different ways Kansas can lose a football game, exhibit No. 18,749: The Jayhawks opened the season by fumbling on a spike play at the end of the game, allowing time to expire in a 41-38 loss to the mighty South Dakota State Jackrabbits. A clean exchange with a spike would have given KU a shot at a 51-yard game-tying field goal.
Corey Clement: Wisconsin's new bellcow in the offensive backfield has established 2,000 yards as his goal for the season. After one game, he's 1,984 yards and a groin injury away.
LSU: The Tigers lost out on the opportunity to work out any offensive kinks -- of which LSU commonly has plenty -- when their opener against McNeese State was canceled due to weather and won't be made up at a later date. Now, they'll have to open against a much tougher foe: Mississippi State and star quarterback Dak Prescott.
Washington State: The Cougars made Portland State's season in one afternoon, 24-17. Ouch, Mike Leach.