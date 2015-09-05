UCLA's Josh Rosen shreds Virginia in college debut

Urban Meyer: The Ohio State coach not only got what he was looking for out of his choice for a quarterback -- Cardale Jones -- in Monday's win over Virginia Tech, but he got immediate dividends from converted H-back Braxton Miller, as well. Jones accounted for 285 total yards, including 99 on the ground, and gashed Virginia Tech for big chucks of passing yards in averaging more than 20 yards per completion (nine for 186). Miller, meanwhile, turned in 140 total yards of his own and broke two touchdowns of 50-plus yards, one rushing and another receiving. The offensive weaponry Meyer has at his disposal looked nothing short of spectacular in Week 1, and Miller's move to a receiver position only served to diversify it.