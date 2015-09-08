UCLA's Josh Rosen leads Week 1 standouts with staying power

The Volunteers were hoping that Kamara could join with last year's freshman standout, Jalen Hurd, to form one of the best running back duos in the country. After one week, it appears Tennessee fans will be satisfied. Kamara showed strength and speed against Bowling Green, racking up 144 yards and two touchdowns, while Hurd totaled 123 yards and three scores. Kamara had a rough redshirt season at Alabama in 2013, and he spent 2014 at Hutchinson Community College before transferring to another big-time program. If he and Hurd can have more games like they did in the season opener, their potential could be realized.