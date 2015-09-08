UCLA's Josh Rosen leads Week 1 standouts with staying power

Published: Sep 08, 2015 at 10:22 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Players open the eyes of college football fans across the country each season with sterling opening-weekend performances. Whether it's a freshman taking a starring role in his first game, or a sophomore or junior making a statement that they are among college football's elite, or even a player making a comeback from injury, there are always a few players staking their place on the college football landscape early on.

We certainly saw some surprise standouts during opening weekend this season. However, Week 1 won't be the last time we hear the names of these seven players this season. Each has staying power.

» 4 up-and-coming QBs that could be next to steal spotlight

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

One of the most highly recruited players in the country looked like a veteran in his Bruins debut, completing 28 of 35 passes (to 11 different players) for 351 yards and three scores in the team's 34-16 over Virginia. Sure, the Cavaliers aren't a juggernaut on defense, but Rosen's accuracy and touch against an ACC defense was impressive. Can he help UCLA be in position to battle for the Pac-12 South against USC on Nov. 28? Stay tuned.

Daeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M

Don't get me wrong -- sophomore Myles Garrett is the star of the A&M defense, and he looked every bit like the All-American I predicted him to be against an overwhelmed, 15th-ranked Arizona State team in Week 1. The young duo of sophomore quarterback Kyle Allen and true freshman receiver Christian Kirk also stood out against the Sun Devils. But Hall's four sacks nearly equaled his career total (4.5), and the fact that the Aggies can field Hall and Garrett puts SEC opponents on notice that they should drop back to pass at their own peril.

Bug Howard, WR, North Carolina

This tall junior receiver (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) had been productive in his first two years at Chapel Hill, totaling 66 catches for 733 yards and six scores. But in a nationally televised Thursday night matchup against South Carolina, Johnathan (his mom gave him the "Bug" moniker as a toddler) really stood out with six catches for 116 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown grab. He snatched the ball from the air with ease, utilizing his strong hands, and he also ran hard after the catch, thwarting tackle attempts of defenders. I expect he'll be bugging ACC secondaries all season long.

» Stock report: Braxton Miller rises, Christian Hackenberg falls

Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

The Volunteers were hoping that Kamara could join with last year's freshman standout, Jalen Hurd, to form one of the best running back duos in the country. After one week, it appears Tennessee fans will be satisfied. Kamara showed strength and speed against Bowling Green, racking up 144 yards and two touchdowns, while Hurd totaled 123 yards and three scores. Kamara had a rough redshirt season at Alabama in 2013, and he spent 2014 at Hutchinson Community College before transferring to another big-time program. If he and Hurd can have more games like they did in the season opener, their potential could be realized.

Check out the top images from the opening weekend in college football.

Keith Marshall and Marcus Marshall, RBs, Georgia/Georgia Tech

The Marshall brothers showed they were both ready to make an impact this season. Keith has had issues with injuries the past two seasons, but looked healthy to start the 2015 campaign, running for 72 yards and two scores in Georgia's 51-14 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Marcus regularly found big holes on quick-hitters up the middle as the A-back in Paul Johnson's option attack, compiling 184 rushing yards and two scores in a whooping of FCS foe Alcorn State. Both Marshalls might be overshadowed by Heisman hopefuls in Georgia running back Nick Chubb and Tech quarterback Justin Thomas, but after Week 1, it appears 2015 should be a great year for the Marshall family.

Qadree Ollison, RB, Pittsburgh

Pitt's powerful junior running back, James Conner, is out for the season with a knee injury, so a big opportunity awaits Ollison. He showed signs of promise Saturday. The redshirt freshman from New York put up 207 yards on 16 carries in the second half against Youngstown State, including a 71-yard score. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound back does not stop for arm tackles in the hole and has enough burst to break off long runs; he had scampers of 46 and 52 yards to go with his long touchdown run against the Penguins.

*Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter **@chadreuter*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.