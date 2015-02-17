UCLA's Brett Hundley to throw, take part in all drills at combine

UCLA's Brett Hundley will take part in all the drills this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
Hundley looks to be the No. 3 quarterback available, and a strong combine showing almost certainly would cement that status. Given the premium NFL teams place on the quarterback position, the potential could exist for Hundley to sneak into the first round, as well.
Still, it would take a leap of faith for a team to take him in the first round: His ability to be a pocket passer seemingly is a huge concern for most teams.
"Hundley is a 'flash' prospect who shows the physical tools to be a starter, but his internal clock and issues with reads and progressions must be improved to give him a shot at becoming a decent NFL starter," NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his draft profile of Hundley.
While Hundley left UCLA with one season of eligibility remaining, he has graduated and thus was eligible last month for the Senior Bowl. But he chose not to participate for what he said were health reasons.
