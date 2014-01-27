UCLA's Brett Hundley should be legit Heisman contender

Hundley, who will be a junior in the fall, should be one of Winston's top five Heisman challengers. He threw for 3,071 yards and 24 touchdowns and also rushed for 748 yards and 11 TDs this season. But he threw nine interceptions, and that is a number that Mora and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone would like to see reduced. Overall, UCLA coaches will be looking for more consistency as a passer, but a third year working with Mazzone means a 30-TD season through the air is a legitimate goal.