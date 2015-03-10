UCLA's Brett Hundley helps himself with strong pro-day showing

Linebacker Eric Kendricks moved well during linebacker drills but opted to stand on the one 40-yard dash he ran at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.61 seconds). The hamstring issue that kept him from running his second 40 attempt at the combine continues to nag him, but he appeared fluid during pass-coverage drills. He indicated after the workout that he's happy with everything he's been able to show scouts the past few weeks, as talk has heated up about him being a potential early second-round -- if not late first-round -- pick.