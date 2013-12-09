UCLA's Anthony Barr honored with Lott IMPACT award

UCLA senior linebacker Anthony Barr won the Lott IMPACT Trophy, an annual award that goes to a top defensive player for his play on the field and his character off it.
The other finalists were Wisconsin linebacker Chris Borland, USC linebacker Devon Kennard and Iowa linebacker James Morris.
"IMPACT" stands for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.
Barr leads UCLA -- which will play Virginia Tech in the Sun Bowl -- with 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries, and he has 62 overall tackles. He's considered a top-10 lock in the 2014 draft, with the question being how early he will be drafted.
Past winners include Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly in 2011, Wisconsin defensive end J.J. Watt in 2010 and Alabama linebacker DeMeco Ryans in 2005.
