UCLA reinstates Ishmael Adams, loses Fabian Moreau to injury

Mora described the loss of Moreau as a "huge blow", per Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News. Moreau (6-foot, 200 pounds) had made eight tackles in three starts this season with one pass breakup. His experience, with 28 career starts, will be missed most; Moreau broke up eight passes and made 53 stops as a junior in 2014. The good news for Moreau? Having played in just three games this season, he qualifies -- just barely -- for a medical redshirt that would allow him to return to UCLA as a fifth-year senior in 2016 if he so chooses.